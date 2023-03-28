Habeck and Macron forget the most important quality of a politician

France has a great tradition of democracy. It is even fair to say that the French introduced democracy to the European continent with their 1789 revolution. And because that’s the case, it’s currently happening on the streets of Paris, Marseille, Lyon and elsewhere.

The French are protesting against their president, who suddenly wants to implement the biggest reform of his term of office. Macron enforces that his compatriots work longer. They should retire at 64 instead of 62. A suggestion that seems reasonable to us Germans, but not to our neighbors.

Protest against Macron: What is happening in France is currently fashionable in Europe.

But the protests are no longer about the original topic. The current strike chaos broke out after the president pulled out a paragraph that allows him to push through a decision once a year without a parliamentary majority. He then has to survive a vote of no confidence, but Macron calculated the risk and won. However, he did not win over the people on the street. You’re mad at him. pissed off

What is happening in France is currently fashionable in Europe. Poland restricts the freedom of its courts. Switzerland pulls an emergency paragraph out of the vault in order to be able to barricade a distressed bank to another financial institution in exchange for all shareholder rights. In Germany, elementary civil rights have been undermined in the corona pandemic. Everywhere there are supposedly higher goals that make politicians resort to last resort.

In a democracy, politicians must organize majorities

But the saying applies: the road to hell is paved with good intentions. A parliamentary democracy that suspends the rights of citizens in times of crisis acts against the interests of the people. In such a system, politicians pose as sovereigns who have sworn to serve the people as sovereigns. The highest goal is the preservation of democracy and the rule of law, every topic is subordinate to it, because otherwise the floodgates will be wide open to abuse.

The Macrons of this world must feel it. Their type also includes German politicians such as Robert Habeck, who, in the name of climate change, imposes bans on Germans’ four walls. Such politicians forget that democracy is all about organizing majorities – in parliament and on the street. Politicians who can only do this with orders and obedience can no longer be distinguished from dictators.