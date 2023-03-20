“Habeck has to deliver here. And I’ve been waiting for this for a long time”

A draft resolution for the closed meeting of the Greens parliamentary group next week states that this is a “necessary step to achieve the climate goals”.

“We must not saw off the branch we are sitting on”

In an interview with the ”

Welt

Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) sharply criticized the project. “We must not saw off the branch we are sitting on,” Woidke told the newspaper. “No earlier power outage without a secure power supply 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Cheap party decisions don’t help. Minister Habeck has to deliver here. And I’ve been waiting for that for a long time,” Woidke continued.

As an alternative to lignite-fired power plants, the paper by the Greens group talks about “hydrogen-ready gas-fired power plants”, i.e. power plants that can initially generate electricity through gas combustion, but later also from hydrogen. It is foreseeable that eastern Germany will become a region where green hydrogen is produced. “The experience and network infrastructure can be used where lignite is still burned today. This entry secures countless jobs in the power plant sector.”

Woidke: Green plan increases dependency “no matter what foreign country”

But there are doubts about that, too. It would be years before power plants could produce green hydrogen, Woidke told the ARD capital studio. With regard to modern gas-fired power plants, the SPD politician said: “So first of all, power plants will be built that will burn gas at least in the next few years,” said Woidke. That would further increase Germany’s dependency on foreign countries – “regardless of which foreign country”.