Hackers steal $1.5 million from Bitcoin ATMs

Hackers have one Zero-day vulnerability at one The Bitcoin ATM (BATM) exploited to generate cryptocoins worth $1.5 million (1.4 million euros) to steal. Victims have no way to reverse the transactions. The company’s machines are affected General Bytes. The company demanded via twitter all customers to respond immediately to protect their belongings.

In a statement General Bytes explains that the hackers had exploited a vulnerability in their BATM’s software. Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash in other currencies at ATMs worldwide. To do this, the machine connects to you Crypto Application Server (CAS)through which General Bytes handles the transaction. Hot wallet security key stolen However, users can also upload videos to the CAS via the BATM. Here the hackers discovered a security hole. This allowed them to upload and run malware. This allowed the cybercriminals to access the database and read the API keys needed to access Hot Wallets access.