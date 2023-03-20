Hainer on the striker question & Nagelsmann

FC Bayern President Herbert Hainer has commented on the striker and coach question of the record champions. In an interview with the ‘kicker’, the 68-year-old explains with regard to the financial possibilities in the summer: “FC Bayern has always had enough money to invest in such a way that it can achieve its sporting goals. A year or two ago it was written that we could no longer compete with the big players because we had no investor or oligarch.”

And further: “Of course, other clubs can invest more, but look at what Hasan Salihamidzic put together for a squad under these conditions, how we made profits season after season even in the Corona period. This is the Bayern way: achieve the greatest sporting successes with economic solidity.”

Coach Julian Nagelsmann should also remain part of the Bayern path: “We plan with him for the long term and have documented that with a five-year contract because we want to build something with him. You can see a clear progress in these one and a half years. Julian is doing very well. The trainer discussion in between came from outside, we didn’t start it off the fence.”

Attractive for top players

Regarding the financial imbalance compared to clubs like Paris St. Germain and Manchester City, Hainer says: “It’s not going to get any easier, that’s for sure. On the other hand, we have a very special identity that is highly attractive to many top international players. And we are creative when it comes to opening up new avenues – for example, see our cooperation with Los Angeles FC to be able to promote talent even better.”

The Munich team has entered into a partnership with the MLS club for the purpose of promoting international talent. Hasan Salihamidzic said about the cooperation last week: “In the future, we will be able to offer our young players who are supported there a training path that is even better tailored to them and thus a better transition to our professional teams and professional football.”