Haiti extends curfew and state of emergency amid violence

PRINCE PORT- The government of Haiti extended the state of emergency and curfew on Thursday to try to stop violent gang attacks that have paralyzed the capital amid a fierce struggle for power.

A three-day curfew was announced over the weekend, but gangs continue to attack police stations and other government institutions, while the National Police struggles to contain the violence with limited personnel and resources.

“People with guns are essentially the current arbiter of Haitian politics,” said Robert Fatton, an expert on Haitian politics at the University of Virginia. “The gangs have won the battle so far.”

The attacks began a week ago, shortly after embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to hold a general election in mid-2025 while attending a meeting of Caribbean leaders in Guyana. He then flew to Kenya to push for the deployment of a UN-backed police force from the African country to help combat gangs in Haiti. But in January a court ruled the deployment was unconstitutional and it was unclear whether the force would be deployed given worsening violence in Haiti.

Henry is currently in Puerto Rico, where he was forced to land on Tuesday after armed groups laid siege to the international airport, preventing him from returning.

Dozens of people have been killed in the recent attacks, including several police officers. The violence has also left more than 15,000 people homeless, in addition to the nearly 300,000 Haitians who have lost their homes due to gang warfare in recent years.

For his part, a US defense official said that a Marine Corps Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team, or FAST team would be deployed in Haiti to protect the US embassy. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to report on the deployment.

“The country is falling apart and the whole world is watching,” said Fatton, who criticized the U.S. government for failing to take action more than two years ago and lamented the current state of Haiti. “I am dumbfounded. “I thought I had seen it all.”

Gunshots were still ringing out in parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday. Burning tires blocked some areas as people demanded new leaders for the battered country. Schools and businesses remained closed, but calm returned to a handful of neighborhoods where some stores and banks opened with limited hours.

On Wednesday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the United States had asked Henry “to advance a political process leading to the establishment of a transitional presidential council that will lead to elections.”

Shortly after, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Henry “needs to accelerate the transition to empowered and inclusive governance.”

Henry has not made any public comments since the gang attacks began last week.

On Thursday, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali said Caribbean leaders are working around the clock to help find a political consensus to ease Haiti’s crisis while continuing to talk to stakeholders.

“It is indeed a distressing situation for the region, but we have a responsibility to do everything possible to allow the Haitian people to find consensus and find a Haitian-led path to achieve a level of stability and normality that the Haitian people He deserves so much,” he added.

Source: AP