Haiti imposes a 72-hour curfew

PRINCE PORT.- In response to an unprecedented wave of violence over the weekend, authorities in Haiti They declared a nighttime curfew in a desperate attempt to restore peace to the streets. The measure comes after heavily armed gang members broke into the country’s main prisons, freeing thousands of inmates and unleashing a spiral of chaos and violence.

The government announced a 72-hour state of emergency on Sunday night, with the stated goal of capturing those responsible for these heinous acts. “Law enforcement has been ordered to use all available resources to enforce the curfew and arrest criminals,” declared the Minister of Finance, Patrick Boivert in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, Ariel Henrywho was abroad seeking support for a security plan backed by the UN, was urgently summoned to face the crisis in his native country.

Criminal assault

The assault on the National Prison on Saturday night left the nation shocked. Almost 4,000 inmates managed to escape from the facilities, turning the prison into a surreal scene of abandonment and disorder. Elsewhere in the city, residents were met with scenes of senseless violence, with bodies lying in the streets and makeshift barricades going up in flames.

Among the fugitives are 18 former Colombian soldiers accused of participating in the assassination of the Haitian president Jovenel Moise last year. His pleas for help were widely shared on social media, highlighting the desperation on the streets of Port-au-Prince.

The Colombian government demanded security guarantees for its citizens caught in this crisis, while the international community closely follows the events in Haiti, fearing a total collapse of public order.

Armed clashes and civil unrest have plunged the country into a deep political and humanitarian crisis, with unpredictable consequences for the future of Haiti and its people. Hope now lies in the government’s ability to restore calm and stability before it is too late.

