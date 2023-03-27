Halal vehicle acquisition credit in Algeria: the CPA is launching

The general manager of the CPA, Ali Kadri announced that the Banque du Crédit Populaire d’Algérie (CPA) offers loans under the formula of Islamic finance for the acquisition of locally manufactured cars, in addition to conventional loans.

In an interview granted to an Arabic-language daily published yesterday, Sunday March 26, Kadri said that Islamic finance will play an important role in the acquisition of new locally manufactured cars, through the proposal of compliant products. to the Sharia, in particular, the Murabaha.

The formula of Islamic finance for the acquisition of cars will offer an alternative to citizens who refuse any transaction in conventional credits, specified the same person in charge, estimating that this will make it possible to widen the offers proposed to the customers of the bank.

The CPA is modernizing its banking services

In addition, the General Manager of the bank highlighted the efforts of the CPA in the field of modernization of banking services, noting that the CPA “was the first bank in Algeria to have issued, in the early 1990s, bank cards local authorities allowing cash to be withdrawn from ATMs, as well as Visa cards”.

The bank is currently paying particular attention to the development of the “e-banking” service for the benefit of its customers. Kadri reported, in this sense, the issuance of more than 677,000 interbank cards (CIB) and more than 55,000 CIB to professionals, in addition to more than 80,000 Visa cards, according to data available until the end of January 2023.

With the aim of encouraging payment via CIBs, Kadri reported the distribution of 7,625 local electronic payment terminals, and 517 international payment devices, while the bank has 158 ATMs.

To conclude, with regard to the remote payment services offered by the CPA, Kadri indicated that they offered customers the opportunity to easily pay their water, electricity and gas bills, in addition to the bills rent for “AADL” housing.