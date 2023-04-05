Half of Brazilians do not bother to back up

In a world of cyber-attacks, cell phone thefts or simple equipment failures, backing up photos and data is essential to keeping important memories and information safe. However, almost half of Brazilians do not bother to perform this procedure, with 49% of respondents in a Kaspersky survey pointing out that they simply do not back up their data.

The information published by the security company also brings a look from the other side. Among respondents, 44% said they have backup copies of the content on their cell phones, while 41% said they back up data on their PC. The numbers agree with what has been observed around the world, with a global average of 47% of users stating that they perform the procedure.

Furthermore, according to worldwide data published by Kaspersky, there is widespread knowledge that backup systems, alongside password managers, are good lines of defense against most cyber-attacks. However, negligence is still responsible for the large number of those who do not recover their data, ending up facing problems if they are hit by scams.

The same also applies to the corporate environment, where the lack of data storage policies in backups represents one of the main risks. Alongside this is the theft of devices, as well as device malfunctions, and widespread attacks that target not only information but also backups, crippling recovery efforts.

In addition to performing backups, preferably daily, Kaspersky indicates as a security measure the use of encryption on backups, as well as the use of schedules so that the process is carried out when a device is not being used. Taking advantage of cloud systems available on cell phones or online services also helps with recovery, while security solutions also offer configurations and customizations of what will be stored, enabling prioritization of information.