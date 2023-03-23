Half of young French people under the age of 10 already have their smartphone

Children are on the Internet earlier and earlier, and more and more alone: ​​this is what emerges from a study by the e-Enfance association, which wants to warn parents about the use of the Internet for their children.

How do new parents, born digital themselves, behave when their children take their first steps on the Internet? This is the question posed by the e-Enfance association, which aims to protect children on the Internet. A study by Toluna-Harris Interactive with Google, carried out for the association, shows the behaviors adopted by parents and especially by their children, aged 6 to 10.

And according to the results, children are now discovering the Internet at a very early age. The first uses of the Internet with parents would thus take place before the age of 6 on average. But the only use of the Internet would be done as soon as the age of 6 years and 10 months on average, mostly for entertainment activities (Youtube Kids, coloring, music, etc.).

A very early use (too much according to the parents), and especially free: a third of the parents affirm that their child can connect freely to Internet, without asking the permission. This connection is done mostly at home (94% of the connection time) but especially at very specific times: more than half of the connection time (55%) takes place before going to bed, for example.

Worrying use?

While the majority of parents consider themselves masters of their children’s Internet use (93%), 60% still say they are worried by this sometimes excessive use of digital technology by their offspring.

Children themselves admit that this use can be excessive: one in two children say that it is difficult to stop using the Internet. And those near-toddlers don’t necessarily need to borrow a parent’s or adult’s phone: 46% of 6-10 year olds already have a smartphone.

Faced with this massive and sometimes poorly controlled use, some parents admit, however, that they have implemented tools and solutions to regulate this use: parental control, viewing of explanatory videos or websites evoking the subject with their children.