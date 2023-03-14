Halo Infinite: 120 Hz on Xbox Series X|S, bugs... an update is coming tomorrow!

343 Industries is far from done with Halo Infinite support. While the game welcomed its Season 3 in early March, the studio is planning a new corrective update very soon.

New update tomorrow

If PC players could take advantage of the addition of ray tracing last week, this week an update mainly intended for console players will be released. Indeed, it will correct many problems such as the use of 120 Hz mode on Xbox Series X|S.

After several patches dedicated to this feature, we hope that this time players will finally be able to play Halo Infinite at 120 FPS without any problems.

The update will also fix several ergonomic issues and notably improve the stability of the various armor customization menus. The complete patch note will be detailed this Wednesday, March 15, alongside the launch of the update.

Remember that Halo Infinite is available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC as well as in the Xbox Game Pass, and that its multiplayer is accessible for free.