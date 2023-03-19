Hamburg for expanding the BSI to become the central office against cyber attacks

In view of the increased threat of cyber attacks, Hamburg’s Senator for the Interior, Andy Grote, supports the transfer of state competencies to the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). “I think it’s right that the BSI gets a central office function,” said the SPD politician of the German Press Agency. The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has increased the threat level in terms of cyber attacks. The federal and state governments must react to this with improved protection.

“Binding and sole responsibility of the BSI”

“I am confident that we will agree on strengthening the BSI,” said Grote, spokesman for the SPD-led countries at the conference of interior ministers. “Ultimately, everyone involved knows that we can better defend against cyber attacks with all the necessary technical know-how and resources with the support of a strong central office than if we try to have all the necessary skills in all 16 countries at the same level.”

It is therefore good if the BSI takes over functions centrally. “I am convinced that in practice there are many tasks and functions that are usefully bundled in one place, such as coordinating the defense against nationwide uniform cyber attacks or the development of cyber defense tools,” he said. “The areas in which the BSI is then binding and solely responsible have yet to be specified.”

Faeser: BSI will be the “central office” for IT security in the future

Grote admitted that there is still a need for discussion on this point among the countries. “Especially in the CDU-led states, there is clear skepticism. That’s why the federal government will now continue the conceptual process.”

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) announced last summer that the BSI should become the “central office” for IT security in the future, roughly comparable to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) for the police.

Grote also referred to the good experiences in this area, for example with the “Police 2020” project. “IT applications are developed there that can then be used by all police forces in the countries, so that each country does not have to develop them for itself.”



