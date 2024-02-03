Hamilton confirms that he finally fulfills his childhood dream

LONDON -. Lewis Hamilton He assured that with his signing for the team Ferrari announced this week, fulfills “another childhood dream”, according to a message that the British pilot of Formula 1 published on his social networks this Saturday.

Hamilton, seven-time F1 world champion, will leave the team Mercedes with whom he won six championships, to race with Ferrari starting next year, a signing that caused an earthquake in Formula 1.

The announcement was also surprising because the 39-year-old driver signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes last August, but decided to activate a clause that allowed him to leave the German team at the end of the 2024 season.

In his first statements after Thursday’s announcement, Hamilton admitted that “it’s been a crazy few days with all kinds of emotions.”

Lewis Hamilton (6).jpg The Mercedes driver, British Lewis Hamilton, standing next to his car after crashing at the start of the Qatar Grand Prix, on Sunday, October 8, 2023. AP Photo/Darko Bandic

“I feel incredibly lucky that after having achieved things with Mercedes that I would never have imagined as a child, I have the opportunity to realize another childhood dream: driving a red Ferrari,” Hamilton explained in his message.

The driver considers that after racing with Mercedes since 2013 and winning everything, “it is time to start another chapter in my life”, although he clarified that he is focused on achieving success with the German brand in this last year with the German manufacturer.

“At the moment I am not thinking about 2025. I am concentrating on next season and returning to the circuits with Mercedes. I am more motivated than ever and I want to help Mercedes win again (…) and finish on a good note my collaboration with the team,” he added.

The 2024 Formula 1 season will begin on March 2 in Bahrain after three days of preseason in this same Gulf State from February 21 to 23.

Source: AFP