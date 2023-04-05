Hammerwatch II co-op hack ‘n’ slash announced with gameplay

Following the excellent Hammerwatch and Heroes of Hammerwatch, Crackshell decided to surf on the success of its license. With millions of games sold, it makes perfect sense for the studio to give birth to Hammerwatch II, this time venturing beyond Hammerwatch Castle.

A pixelated world full of dangers

Just like Hammerwatch, this canonical sequel is a hack n slash in which it is possible to embody several classes according to our appetites with hand-to-hand combat, magic or even archery. Playing up to 4 players also allows you to create a synergy by mixing the skills of each role.

It will be necessary to hang on to try to overcome Blight the Horrible and his army of dragons. Indeed, after King Roland has been overthrown and the Kingdom of Herian destroyed, the ruler asks a few heroes to defeat evil and restore the kingdom.

Unfortunately, the release date of Hammerwatch II is not yet known, so you will still have to be a little patient to customize your character and embody the Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Wizard or Warlock classes.

However, there will be no jealousy since the title will be available on both Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.