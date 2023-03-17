Handmaid’s: Dystopian Demonstrations in Israel

For weeks there have been protests in Israel against the planned judicial reform. An integral part of many demonstrations are women in long red coats and white bonnets, who appear with bowed heads and folded hands. They are reminiscent of characters from The Handmaid’s Tale series.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s book The Handmaid’s Tale, first published in 1985, the series is a dystopian tale of a misogynist dictatorship. “Women will be the first to suffer from the judiciary restructuring,” said Moran Zer Katzenstein, founder of the women’s rights organization Bonot Alternativa, which is behind the Handmaid’s protest.

Platform dipped in red

Ahead of a demonstration, a group of these “maids” rode the train from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, transforming the carriages and platform into a scene that could have come from the series. Another time, they formed around a central fountain in Tel Aviv, sometimes blocking – always silently – intersections.

Her irritating performance aims to convey the idea that Israel, which bills itself as the only democracy in the Middle East, could be turning into a terrifying dystopia in which women are being deprived of their rights.

According to plans by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, parliament should in future be able to overturn decisions by the highest court with a simple majority. In addition, politicians should be given more influence in the appointment of judges. The proposed law could also play into the hands of the head of government in a corruption process that has been ongoing against him for some time.