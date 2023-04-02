“Harbinger of the end of the world”: Activists dye the water of a fountain black in Rome in protest

A new controversy related to activists it came up this weekend. Members of a group called Last Generation protested against climate change by painting the water in a fountain black from the city of Romathere in Italy.

Protest against climate change in Rome / Photo: @UltimaGenerazi1

It happened this Saturday April 1 and immediately came all kinds of reactions, for and against, as usually happens with this type of protest. But before going to the opinions, We are going to talk in more detail about what happened in Rome, ¿va?

Activists against climate change protest at a fountain in Rome

There were a total of three activists who protested in a fountain in Rome. belong to the group Last Generation (Last Generation), an organization that aims to raise awareness that humanity is on its last legs due to the disasters that could be unleashed by climate change… global warming.

Protest against climate change in Rome

The protest took place at the source known as “La Barcaza”which is located in Plaza España in the Italian capital. They didn’t pour paint on itbut a liquid made with charcoal that it dyed black the water of the baroque construction.

According to information from infobae, Last Generation shared a message about the protest at the fountain in rome.

“It is a harbinger of the scenario that is to come, the end of the worlddue to droughts alternated with devastating floods and heat waves that will end life on Earth”.

♠️ Rome – Is the water of the Barcaccia fountain dyed black? It is absurd that this gesture should scandalize you, when we are experiencing a drought emergency that is putting agriculture, energy production in crisis… in short, our very livelihood, and there are those responsible. pic.twitter.com/AROZ0oU8CX — Last Generation (@LastGenerazi1) April 1, 2023

The authorities will firmly sanction the activists

The Last Generation Activists were arrested by the Rome police in the middle of their climate change protest and the authorities assure that there will be strong sanctions for this. It’s a statement qualified the protest in the source of the barge as a “stupid and harmful” gesture.

In addition, the Ministry of Culture reported that the source will be thoroughly reviewed to check if it suffered any damage from the liquid from the activists. That of course, after cleaning it.

Protest against climate change in Rome

Definitely a protest that reminded us of those carried out by Just Stop Oil, a group that became famous for throwing mashed potatoes, soups and more at famous paintings in prestigious museums. Here below we leave you more information about the cause they defend.

It may interest you