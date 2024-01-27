Harry Kane scores again to guide Bayern Munich’s victory

AUGSBURG.- Harry Kane scored his 23rd Bundesliga goal in a 3-2 win on Saturday Bayern Munich against local rival Augsburg in a duel in which Kingsley Coman was injured.

Kane needed to wait for the video of the play to be reviewed to confirm Bayern’s third goal. He was offside when Jamal Musiala made a play, but replay showed it came from Augsburg’s Kristijan Jaki. Kane had two games without scoring, his longest streak since he joined Bayern this summer.

Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovi, 19, opened the scoring with his first Bundesliga goal after a corner kick. Alphonso Davies fired a low shot to make it 2-0, his first goal in 10 months, also against Augsburg. Ermedin Demirovi’s header gave Augsburg hope of a comeback before Kane scored.

Harry Kane (5).jpg Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates with his teammate Serge Gnabry after scoring his team’s first goal in the Bundesliga match against Heindeim in Munich, Saturday, November 11, 2023. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Bayern gave away two penalties, one was avoided by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and the other was converted by Demirovi.

Coman was injured after Pavlovi opened the scoring. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel had already had to deal with several injuries and absences of key players.

Eric Dier, who is on loan with Bayern, started for the first time after signing from Tottenham alongside Matthijs de Ligt in defence. Raphael Guerreiro, who usually plays left back, had to play on the right, while Pavlovi started for the fourth time in midfield.

Bayern remains second. Leader Bayer Leverkusen later hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Beyond Bayern Munich:

Deniz Undav’s triple for Stuttgart gave his team the lead in the race for Champions League qualification with a 5-2 victory. Leipzig has three defeats in the Bundesliga in 2024.

Stuttgart remains third and is getting closer to confirming its place in the Champions League. The team showed that it can score without its scorer Serhou Guirassy, ​​who is playing in the African Cup of Nations with Guinea.

Benjamin Šeško and Loïs Openda scored for Leipzig, but the young forwards could not counteract the poor defensive performance, especially with Undav’s third goal when Leipzig seemed unprepared for Stuttgart’s fast free kick.

