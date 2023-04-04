Harry Potter may be on the way to becoming a TV series

Bloomberg reports that Warner Bros. Discovery is negotiating production rights to a television series based on the Harry Potter books. Negotiations with JK Rowling are said to be nearing completion, and it appears the author will have some creative input, but she will not act as show-runner for the series.

The series will not revolve around any new story in “The Wizarding World”, but will be based directly on the seven books about Harry Potter. The idea is that each season will cover one book and one of Harry’s school years at Hogwarts.

It’s possible that more news about the deal and the series could come during a presentation to investors and the public that Warner Bros. Discovery has scheduled for April 12.