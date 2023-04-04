“Harry Potter”: the series project from the original saga becomes clearer

Warner Bros. began discussions with JK Rowling to develop a series, each season of which would take up the plot of a book.

After the eight films Harry Potter, series? Warner Bros is in talks with British author JK Rowling to adapt the literary saga that made her success on the small screen. According to Deadlineshe would officiate as producer of this new version of the adventures of the young wizard.

The American media reports that once JK Rowling is affiliated with the project, the next step will be to find a screenwriter. This program is intended for the HBO Max platform, not yet available in France, but most of the productions of which are available on Prime Video in France with the Warner pass.

According to Varietywho quotes Bloombergthe goal is to adapt the seven original novels, published between 1997 and 2007, at the rate of one season per novel.

World triumph

The seven Harry Potter novels followed the young hero through his seven years of study at Hogwarts, a school of wizards. Accompanied by Ron and Hermione, his eternal acolytes, he gradually pierced the mysteries of his origins by repelling the attacks of Lord Voldemort, a powerful black mage responsible for the death of his parents.

The saga has achieved unprecedented worldwide success, winning the record in 2018 for the best-selling children’s novel series in history with 500 million copies sold around the globe. As early as 2001, Warner Bros. embarked on an eight-film film adaptation that revealed actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint and generated 7.6 billion dollars in revenue.

Since then, countless merchandise and a Florida theme park have sprung up. A sequel to spin-off films, Fantastic Beastshas been the subject of three feature films, the last of which was released in April 2022.

A new series adaptation has been in the works for years. The first American articles on the subject date back to 2019.