Harry Styles: Wild Smooch with Emily

Because her ex, musician Harry Styles (29), has now been spotted with model Emily Ratajkowski (31). In Tokyo, Japan, the two made out wildly!

In a video posted to “ Daily Mail“ can be seen, you can see the two making out uninhibitedly. Styles holds her hand while Ratajkowski grabs the superstar’s tousled hair and tongues him wildly.

Harry Styles is in Japan for work, giving two concerts of his “Love On Tour” at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. Seems like Ratajkowski will be there as his companion.

Let’s see how long this love affair lasts…

The singer recently dated actress and director Olivia Wilde. The two split in November after two years of dating.

They are “still very close friends”. But have different priorities. Wilde wanted to “focus on her children,” like “ Page Sixwrites.

Wilde has son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. Despite the custody battle, the two seem to get along relatively well again, both recently attended their son’s football game together and even hugged.

Emily Ratajkowski is in the middle of a divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard (42). The New York producer is said to have cheated on her several times, the two have a 2-year-old son.

Since the marriage, Ratajkowski has let it rip properly. For example, she had liaisons with comedians Pete Davidson (29) and Eric André (39).

With the latter, she recently snapped the already iconic one Naked photo in front of the giant mirror. Ratajkowski was also briefly involved with artist Jack Greer (35) and DJ Orazio Rispo (35).

Ratajkowski recently opened up about what it’s like for her to date in public. On her High Low podcast, she complained, “Every time I go on another date, everyone knows.”

But it hasn’t hurt your career so far…