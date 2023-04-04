Hartz and a warm welcome to Dagmar’s grave: I have goosebumps

Hartz and sincerely: To Dagmar’s grave

It’s already the 100th episode and the residents of the Benz barracks get the opportunity to look back. The exciting thing is that the show has been around for five years now and a lot has changed in the neighborhood and among the children. Elvis, Janine and Co. get tablets with old scenes and excerpts from their time at the RTLZWEI broadcast to see. Then they should comment on them and thus also on their own lives and the development that they and their families have taken. Those who are familiar with the program and the protagonists get an interesting journey into the past.

Since Dagmar, the so-called good soul of the Benz barracks, died in November 2021, she can no longer look back, but she can still be part of the show. Dieter, Elvis and Janine make their way to the cemetery with the balloons for the 100th episode, to visit her grave.

“It’s my first time here,” says Janine in awe and Elvis is quite surprised. He was good friends with Dagmar and also visited her several times during the show. “Whoa, I got goosebumps,” says Janine and Elvis adds: “100 episodes and now you’re there again, my chocolate bunny.” They have balloons signed by all the neighbors. “Their sayings are missing, their whole presence is missing,” says Elvis as they stand at the tomb, which is full of flowers. You can tell how much this moment takes her away. Then there’s a nice best-of of Dagmar’s most fun-loving moments.

“Hartz and warm – day after day Benz barracks” runs Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. on RTLZWEI and on demand at RTL+