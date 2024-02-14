Harvey Weinstein appeals 2020 rape sentence

NEW YORK.- Almost four years after Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sentenced to prison, New York’s highest court will hear arguments today – February 14 – in his attempt to overturn his historic verdict from the #MeToo era.

Weinstein’s lawyers are asking the state Court of Appeals in Albany to throw out the disgraced movie mogul’s 2020 sentence, arguing the judge trampled on his right to a fair trial by succumbing to the pressure of reckoning. of the United States against sexual violence perpetrated by powerful figures.

Judge James Burke allowed testimony from three women whose allegations were not part of the case and ruled that prosecutors could confront Weinstein about other unrelated misconduct if he had testified, which he refused to do.

Statement from Hervey Weinstein’s lawyer

“What we argue is that there should not be a different set of rules for an individual who is vilified in society,” said Weinstein’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala. “There can be no Weinstein rule that only applies to that small part of society that everyone decides to hate, he said.

Weinstein, 71, was found guilty on February 24, 2020, of sexual crimes including forcibly performing oral sex on a television and film production assistant in 2006, and rape for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison and is incarcerated at the Mohawk Correctional Center, a state prison about 161 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of Albany.

Weinstein was acquitted in the same Manhattan trial of rape and two counts of sexual assault stemming from allegations by actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by Weinstein in the mid-1990s. The Associated Press does not generally identify the victims. people who allege they have suffered sexual assault unless they consent to be named; Sciorra has spoken publicly about her accusations.

Last year, Weinstein was convicted in Los Angeles of raping and sexually assaulting an Italian actress and model, who he said showed up uninvited at his hotel room door during a film festival in that city in 2013. Weinstein was sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison for that case, meaning he would remain locked up even if the Court of Appeals ruled in his favor.

Innocence

Weinstein maintains his innocence. He maintains that any sexual activity was consensual. He is not expected to attend today’s arguments, which concern only the New York case, but he can monitor the court’s live broadcast from prison. The court is not likely to rule immediately.

The New York Court of Appeals agreed last year to take up Weinstein’s case after an intermediate appeals court upheld his conviction. Weinstein’s lawyers want a new trial, but only on a sex crime charge. They argue that the rape charge cannot be retried because it involves alleged conduct outside the statute of limitations.

The accusations against Weinstein, the once powerful and feared studio boss behind Oscar-winning films like Pulp Fiction (Violent Times) y Shakespeare in Love (Shakespeare enamorado), marked the beginning of the #MeToo movement. His trial in New York attracted intense publicity, with protesters chanting rapist outside the court.

The actress and one of the activists of the # movementMeToo Louisette Geiss speaks at a press conference with Silence Breakers, a group of women who have spoken out about the sexual misconduct of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein at the Los Angeles City Hall on February 25, 2020.

In their appeal, Weinstein’s lawyers argued that Burke influenced the outcome of the trial with repeated rulings favorable to prosecutors, including decisions that overwhelmed the trial with excessive, random and highly dubious evidence of prior wrongdoing. Burke’s term expired at the end of 2022. He was not re-elected and is no longer a judge.

Had Weinstein testified, Burke ruled that prosecutors would have been able to question him about two dozen alleged wrongdoings over 30 years, including whether he stranded a colleague in a foreign country or yelled at restaurant staff when demanding a late-night meal. .

Weinstein’s lawyers argued that Burke’s rulings went beyond what is normally allowed, detailing motive, opportunity, intent or a common scheme or plan, and essentially put the former studio head on trial for crimes he alleged. He was not accused and from whom he had not had the opportunity to defend himself. “That evidence would have served only to make the jury hate Weinstein, his lawyers said.

The witnesses

The rules regarding calling witnesses to testify and allowing prosecutors to present evidence of prior wrongdoing in addition to the actual charges vary by state. New York’s rules are among the most restrictive.

They also challenged Burke’s refusal to dismiss a juror who had written a novel about predatory older men, as well as his decision to allow prosecutors to have an expert on victim behavior and rape myths testify. while rejecting testimony on similar topics from defense experts.

A five-judge panel of New York’s intermediate appeals court ruled unanimously in 2022 that Burke had providentially exercised his discretion, although some of the judges had previously raised questions about his conduct. During oral arguments, Judge Sallie Manzanet-Daniels said Burke had allowed prosecutors to accumulate incredibly damaging testimony from additional witnesses.

Aidala indicated that he wants the Court of Appeals to remind the state’s trial courts that a defendant cannot be tried based on his character, but must be tried based on the conduct for which he has been accused.

