Has the first command of SEDENA already fallen due to Guacamaya Leaks? this is known

He who is silent grants… and so far the SEDENA has not said anything about the information that, for hours, spread The universal. According to the newspaper, A colonel was arrested for the massive leak carried out by the group calling itself Guacamaya.

In the note signed by Manuel Espino, The universal points out that sources from the national security cabinet indicate that the detainee for the Guacamaya Leaks es a colonel who worked as a computer engineer in the Computer Science Directorate of the National Defense Secretariat (SEDENA).

The aforementioned, identified as Jesús N, he would be held in the military prison of Campo Militar 1-A, in CDMX. The crimes for which he is held responsible for the massive hack spread by the Guacamaya group would be infringement of military duties, in the form of loss of military information.

According to the Code of Military Justice, infringements of military duties can be punished with one year in prisonin the event that the defendant has failed to fulfill his duties without just cause… and if it was just for “clumsiness or carelessness”, the sentence is reduced to only four months. However, in the same code there is a section dedicated to “Espionage” (which is what Guacamaya is supposed to have done); there, the penalties range from 30 to 60 years in prison.

In accordance with The universalColonel Jesús N would not be the only soldier to fall for the Guacamaya Leaks and it is expected that more officers and chiefs will be arrested and brought before the Military Justice Prosecutor’s Office.

This detention is made known after, after several months (this Guacamaya thing came to light last October), the Federal Government dismissed much of the information from SEDENA that has leaked… according to the 4T, it is unofficial information. Not all of it, but a lot of it, since they are documents that are unsigned and without the endorsement of a competent authority.

What the federal government said seemed like a way to tackle the accusations of espionage carried out by SEDENA that have recently been released…and with equipment used in past administrations, such as Pegasus.

Regarding these accusations, the federal government assures that SEDENA does not do espionage… what it does is intelligence work and limiting itself to information that is public or that is obtained by field work.

