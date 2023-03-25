Has Xiaomi lost its charm?

Xiaomi has already become one of the largest cell phone manufacturers in the world a few years ago and, in Brazil, the Chinese has gained a lot of popularity since the end of 2018, reaching a peak in mid-2019.

During this period, the company was “on the lips of the people” and drew a lot of attention, either for the cost-effectiveness of its intermediate models — such as the Pocophone F1, which was one of its great successes — or for the very attractive and more accessible tops of the lines. , like the Mi 9 Pro.

However, all this fame has come to a decline in recent months, and Xiaomi no longer has the “charm” it had before. She still has her share of loyal fans, of course, but today it’s rarer to find someone who defends her tooth and nail like a few years ago.

But why has this behavior changed among brand lovers or among people who like to keep up with technology products? What has changed in the brand or in its devices that made it lose so much of the appeal it had for some time?

Has Xiaomi really lost its popularity?

If before Xiaomi stood out for its cost-effectiveness and high-quality cell phones sold at a more affordable price, today this is no longer the case.

In 2019, the company reached its peak of popularity and this is evidenced by the number of searches for the company name on Google. Searches for “Xiaomi” have grown exponentially since the last half of 2018, but from the middle of 2019 to now, there has only been a decline in searches.

This Google Trends record it just proves a feeling that many people who follow technology have had: the brand started to lose its popularity little by little and stopped being the “sensation of the moment”, with fewer declared fans than we used to see a few years ago.

It is important to note that, while Xiaomi reached a peak and then began to fall in popularity, the main competitors — Apple and Samsung — are still very much in evidence. In the following graph, we see that the terms “iPhone” and “Samsung”, despite showing a lot of oscillation, are still very evident in the search engine.

But what can explain this decline?

The main responsible for making Xiaomi famous was the cost-effectiveness of its intermediaries, but also the more affordable value of the top-of-the-line models that were launched a few years ago. Models with a top-of-the-line processor were found at much lower prices than competitors that were officially sold in Brazil.

difficulties in the market

Coincidentally (or not) Xiaomi’s decline began when the manufacturer officially set foot in the country again, in 2019. The prices charged in the Brazilian market were not, by far, similar to what was seen in imports. An example is the Mi 9T — one of the first to be sold here — which cost around BRL 2,000 for those who cared, but was announced by the brand for BRL 3,500.

Needless to say, many fans of the brand continued to prefer to import rather than pay more than R$1,000 just to have an official guarantee from the company, so the gray market continued at full speed for the Chinese’s cell phones.

The problem is that, after that, some obstacles began to make it difficult even for those who want to buy an imported cell phone from the brand. The first, of course, is the financial factor: the rise in the dollar and the possibility of still being taxed when the product arrived in Brazil left Brazilians with “one foot behind”.

Meanwhile, some competitors in the Android world — such as Motorola and Samsung — have started to improve a little in cost-effectiveness, the first with the Moto G line and the second with the Galaxy A and Galaxy M lines (as well as the Galaxy S20 FE that , was even chosen as the best value for money for two consecutive years in the Canaltech Award).

All this, added to the “laziness” of waiting so long for the cell phone to arrive (imported models could take up to three or four months to arrive, depending on the origin) made the competitors that have been operating here for a longer time gain more space in this market. scenario.

“More of the same” devices

Apart from the weather related to the domestic market and imports, Xiaomi’s own behavior may also have disturbed the Chinese in our country. Many identical devices and the lack of diversity in the main lines are some examples that are already on the tip of the tongue.

The mess that the company makes with each of its lines — Xiaomi, POCO and Redmi — can confuse some customers a little. A device that is launched as Xiaomi in one country can arrive in another as POCO and, here, as Redmi. That is, the same device — with the same characteristics and specifications — can have three or more different names and prices depending on its destination.

Although boring, this is the least of it. The problem is that, with each new generation, the devices are almost the same, without a big difference to draw attention and sell more.

Of course, there were some examples out of the curve — like the Mi 11 Ultra with its rear screen or the POCO F4 GT with its physical gaming triggers — but the vast majority don’t bring much change: it’s always the same screen, the same chip (or an equivalent) and the same features.

Brands like Apple and Samsung even manage to afford “lateral evolutions” like these, but their cell phone lines are much simpler to understand, and any consumer knows exactly what he will receive with each new generation.

Timid and confusing update schedule

While Samsung has improved a lot in relation to its updates, offering four new versions of Android and five years of security update for its top of the line and four generational updates with three years of security for its intermediaries, Xiaomi has a somewhat confusing policy. with your devices.

The Chinese even usually releases a reasonable amount of updates, but most are for MIUI, the company’s personalized interface. In this way, a cell phone receives a new version of the skin, but Android remains outdated in relation to the competition.

It also happens that two branded devices have the same version of MIUI, but with different Android – which can be a little confusing for anyone trying to understand how the company’s schedule and standard for updates works.

Does any line still stand out among Xiaomi models?

Despite the decline in Xiaomi’s popularity, the brand still has some lines that stand out a little here, mainly from intermediate models.

The POCO X and POCO F line models, for example, are usually well received in Brazil due to the cost-effectiveness they still offer, especially after a few months of their launch, when there has already been a drop in prices.

The Redmi Note line is another one that has always been quite successful and that, despite not having the fame it once had, still attracts a lot of buyers.

Is it possible for Xiaomi to regain prestige from before?

The Chinese still has plenty of room to recover the lost position in the domestic market. The fame created by the brand due to its great cost-effectiveness in the past has certainly left its name in the spotlight in Brazil, but it is necessary to “correct” some flaws to do so.

We already did an article that highlights what Xiaomi needs to do to get excited again, but it is worth highlighting some points: a stronger official presence in the country, with really attractive prices. Improving after-sales with more assertive update policies can also boost brand reputation.

It is worth remembering that this is one of the best moments for this: the interval between the launches of Samsung’s top of the line at the beginning of the year and the announcement of new iPhones in the last half is precisely the period in which the Chinese has done better in recent years. years.

In 2021, for example, the company surpassed Samsung and Apple for a short period and reached the top of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world. So, this could be a good period to try to leverage the success of before.