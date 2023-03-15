Hauts-de-Seine: Meudon quarries preserved from collapse

The chalk pits of Meudon (Hauts-de-Seine) risk collapse. So, in order to preserve this historic site, a colossal project is underway. Reporting.

It is a cathedral of silence, closed for 50 years, where you walk through vaulted galleries eight to ten meters high. But for the past few months, construction machinery has been rolling under this hill in Meudon (Hauts-de-Seine). A continuous flow of sand is injected into its soil. The equivalent of twenty Olympic swimming pools fills four kilometers of galleries. “The idea is to (…) make pushbacks to avoid the general collapse of the career“, explains Serge Ouadhi, risk prevention manager.

A possible opening to the public

The two centuries of history of chalk pits could collapse. Having become a vast mushroom farm, the site was closed, then classified in 1986. What to do with this underground maze? Opening it to the public is a track. On the edge of the site, a real estate project will see the light of day. For some residents, of course, the filling of the neighboring quarry will facilitate the project. For the mayor, these two projects are distinct.