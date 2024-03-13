Hayao Miyazaki considers making another film after winning the Oscar

TOKIO.- Ghibli, the Japanese studio that has just won its second scar maybe film of animation by Kimitachi wa d ikiru ka (The boy and the heron), has not yet said what plans it has for the future, but its founder Hayao Miyazaki does not rule out making another film.

At 83, Miyazaki is the oldest director nominated and awarded in the animated feature film category. His next project wouldn’t necessarily have to be a feature film, it could be a short.

According to a person close to Miyazaki, the filmmaker feels a little embarrassed for having declared a decade ago that he would no longer make films about his age.

“He regrets announcing to the world that he will not make another film,” said producer Toshio Suzuki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, after winning the Academy Award.

When the Oscar was announced Monday morning in Japan, a cheer was heard in the small, humble building that houses the animation studio on the outskirts of Tokyo, where dozens of invited media had crowded to watch the ceremony on a screen. giant.

It is the second award for Ghibli after winning the scar in 2003 for Sen to Chihiro no kamikakushi (Spirited Away). The studio’s two films are the only hand-drawn films to have won in this category.

Victory of Japanese cinema

The 96th Academy Awards was a big day for the cine Japan, there’s that Godzilla Minus One won the award for best visual effects, marking Japan’s first victory in that category.

Japanese media praised the Ghibli and Godzilla films, noting that a double Oscar victory had not happened for the country since 2009 when it won in the foreign film (now called international feature film) category for Okuribito (Farewells) and in the short film animated by Tsumiki no ie (The house of small cubes).

An editorial article published Tuesday in the Yomiuri newspaper announced: “a new page in the history of Japanese cinema.”

Japan is also a prominent part of Oppenheimer, the winner of seven Oscars, including best film. The biographical film directed by Christopher Nolan focuses on the American scientist who developed the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer It has not yet been released in Japanese cinemas.

Perfect Days (Das perfectos), Wim Wenders’s moving film about a Tokyo healthcare worker, was the Japanese candidate for the international feature film category, but did not win. Japanese actor Koji Yakusho, who plays the kind, lonely worker who takes photos and tends plants, won the best actor award at Cannes in May last year.

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, which triumphed in the animated short film category, is inspired by the music of the Japanese artist Yoko Ono and her husband, the Beatle John Lennon. Her son Sean, who co-wrote the film, wished Ono Happy Mother’s Day on stage at the Academy Awards.

Miyazaki’s next steps

Miyazaki celebrated his Oscar victory privately in his workshop and did not attend the studio event, Suzuki said. When asked why Miyazaki had shaved off his trademark beard, Suzuki said, “He doesn’t want to look important.”

Suzuki said he spent time analyzing why Ghibli’s latest film was chosen, wondering if it was because of the Old Testament references in the story, which centers on a boy dealing with the illness and death of his mother, and the relationship. which he develops with a talking bird. Suzuki said Ghibli’s hand-drawn drawings were more effective than computer graphics in portraying the bird’s metamorphosis.

Ghibli did not do much publicity for the film, instead choosing a low-key approach for a film that took 10 years to make and was released after Miyazaki supposedly retired.

“We thought it was cool to do something we really want to do,” Suzuki said.

