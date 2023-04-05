Hazet Smartholder or Wera Tool-Ceck? Screwdrivers, torque wrenches & other tool offers

If only the word actually wouldn’t be, says the vernacular. And that’s exactly what we thought. Then actually we just wanted each other just see two tool sets: the Smartholder from Hazet and the Tool-Check Plus from Wera. Both promising collections with Phillips, slotted and Torx bits, sockets, screwdriver handles and ratchets, reduced to pocket size, but also ideal for drawers and glove compartments. The former hasn’t been available for as long as the competition, costs more, but scores with “Made in Germany”. Then we noticed that Amazon, of all people, is once again selling many Hazet tools below the RRP. Whether it’s a screwdriver, torque wrench, workshop trolley, bit set, tool set, impact wrench or ratchet: You can buy Hazet tools up to 41% cheaper. Screwdrivers with a slotted and cross-head profile, for example, start at 16.99 euros – you don’t pay 70 euros for a Hazet smart case full of bits, a bit set that is almost a tool case. We discovered further discounts for tools from Wiha, Knipex (Cobra) and Wera (Kraftform, Zyklop, Joker) – where you can save up to 59%. The prices shown reflect the time the article was created. It remains to be seen whether you will still find enough goods at Easter.

Hazet has many competitors, not only from the Far East but also from Germany. Above all, manufacturers such as Wera, Wiha, Knipex and Gedore should be mentioned here. On the other hand, Hazet is also eagerly competing with its competitors with its tools. Everyone likes to have screwdrivers and torque wrenches in their assortment anyway. The smart holder, which hasn’t been available for that long, comes suspiciously close to the Wera Tool-Check. Hazet describes the tool as a perfect complement to the tool case and in fact it is not intended to replace it at all. Rather, it is intended for the kitchen drawer, glove compartment or bicycle saddlebag – i.e. whenever the “big” tool is not at hand or simply not required. The set includes an 80 mm long bit holder with magnet for securely holding bits; The set offers 18 short ones with 25 millimeters and 11 long ones with 59 millimeters. Slot, cross slot (PH, PZ), internal hexagon, internal TORX and external hexagon traction profile would be covered. It goes without saying that you don’t pinch them between your fingers. They are used either with the mini all-steel fine-tooth reversible ratchet with 60 teeth and an operating angle of 6 degrees or in a bit holder. “Made on Germany” is also what Hazet says in the item description, which should explain the price of 88.02 euros. Wage, energy and development costs are higher in an economic power like Germany. The comparably equipped Wera Tool-Check Plus is available for just under 60 euros with a Kraftform screwdriver handle and mini Zyklop ratchet. However, we suspect that the Tool-Check-Plus comes from Czech production. This circumstance certainly does not make the tool any worse. In times of inflation and lack of energy, one should certainly base one’s purchase decision on the price-performance ratio.

Germany is struggling and getting more and more into trouble due to a lack of energy, economic turmoil, unfavorable demographics, mistakes in educational policy and production relocations abroad. But there are medium-sized companies that remain loyal to Germany as a business location. This also includes the tool manufacturer Hazet from Remscheid in North Rhine-Westphalia. There are plants 1, 3 and 4 of the Germans, production facility number 2 is in Heinsberg near the border triangle of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. According to Hazet, with a vertical range of manufacture of over 5,500 different tools, the company’s own share of manufactured products “Made in Germany” is around 80 percent of the entire product portfolio. In 2023, only a few traditional manufacturers can probably claim that. Incidentally, Hazet has been making tools in Germany for over 150 years. Hermann Zerver founded the tool forge in 1868. The brand name “HAZET” is based on the full initials of the founder, with the “H” (HA) standing for Hermann and the “Z” (ZET) for Zerver. Fun fact: Remscheid is close to Wuppertal, the headquarters of Knipex and Wera and the place where Wiha was founded. Gedore, on the other hand, is just like Hazet in Remscheid. It is probably no exaggeration to classify screwdrivers, torque wrenches, pliers and the like as a specialty of the region.

Although Hazet is certainly no slouch, you don’t have to buy screwdrivers, offset screwdrivers, Allen keys and torque wrenches at specialist retail prices. Amazon, the largest online retailer in the western hemisphere, sells Hazet tools from the categories mentioned at up to 32% below the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. A screwdriver set, for example, is available for less than 20 euros. If it’s electronics screwdrivers in the tool box, they don’t cost a fortune thanks to the 19% discount. Hazet’s “ratchet ring spanner set” seems to be in particularly high demand – supplies are already running out here.

Screwdrivers and torque wrenches round off a tool range, but on their own they do not represent a complete arsenal. The situation is different with the bit, socket wrench and ratchet sets from Hazet. Admittedly, not every bit box replaces the entire tool box. Others like the Hazet Smart Case do. So there is the 69-piece Hazet Smartcase for less than 70 euros. The mobile tool case “Made in Germany” contains hexagon keys, adapters for drills and cordless screwdrivers, countless bits and a screwdriver handle for manual operation. It costs around 150 euros 73-piece set with ratchet.

Screwdrivers, smart holders, bits and torque wrenches are all well and good. But what to do with all the tools? Appropriately, the German manufacturer Hazet also understands the production of workshop trolleys. Something like this primarily appeals to professionals, or the ambitious hobbyist and screwdriver with their own workshop. A touch smaller and of course more classic is the metal tool case from Hazet, which Amazon is selling with a 38% discount.

After we have worked through the screwdriver, bit set, ratchet, smart holder and torque wrench, we will finally introduce you to some cross-category tools from Hazet. For example, who would have thought: There is even a mini impact wrench from Hazet, which one would have expected from Makita or Bosch Professional. 41% below MSRP, Amazon sells this at the time the item is created. The workshop lamps are also definitely worth a look for screwdrivers. The universal pliers from Hazet with adjustment without having to change your grip for one-handed operation seem almost unspectacular, even if the pliers can grip pipes with 50 millimeters.

Wera, Knipex and Wiha – along with Hazet, these are also German manufacturers, although we cannot guarantee that the products of the three competitors are mostly “Made in Germany”. As far as we know, only Knipex makes that promise. In any case, we found Kraftform compact bit screwdrivers on Amazon at a strong 57% below the RRP, electronics screwdrivers 59% below and a “Wiha zai home” bit set for electronics technicians for 29.99 euros. You can also buy the Knipex Cobra, an excellently rated pipe wrench with a self-holding function, as well as the Zyklop ratchet and self-adjusting Joker open-end wrenches from Wera at a top price.

Whether tools from Hazet such as torque wrenches, workshop trolleys and smart holders, tools from Wiha or Kraftform screwdrivers, Zyklop ratchets and Joker open-end wrenches from Wera: on our Offer overview you will find more exciting discount news from the areas of DIY and technology. We also summarize loads of top offers in our Daily Deals, which are updated daily: graphics card, motherboard, gaming monitor, gaming mouse, gaming chair, television, gaming highlights and many other products for PC, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo -Players from Amazon, Media Markt and Co. often at greatly reduced prices.