HBO projects a new prequel to “Game of Thrones”: this we know

HBO is considering a new “Game of Thrones” prequel series that would focus on the conquest of Westeros. The project is still in its early stages.

HBO and Warner Bros. plan to first produce a movie before launching the potential series.

“Game of Thrones” has been a huge success for HBO, drawing millions of viewers around the world, breaking viewership records and generating billions in revenue.

HBO content creators are exploring the idea of ​​launching a new prequel to the hit “Game of Thrones.”

In this case, it would be about the conquest of Westeros, as published on April 4 Variety citing sources inside the US channel.

As the project is in its early stages, there is currently no writer working on the script, though sources have told Variety that the search is underway as HBO is “very eager” to move forward.

The whole idea of ​​HBO and Warner Bros. would be, before, to produce a film that would later lead to the potential creation of the series for the company’s streaming services.

success for HBO

HBO seeks to continue squeezing the story of “Game of Thrones” because it has been very profitable.

Since its premiere in 2011, the series has won the hearts of millions of viewers around the world. Based on George RR Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels, it became a cultural phenomenon, with fans looking forward to each new episode and season.

In terms of viewership, “Game of Thrones” has consistently broken records. The final episode of the series, which aired in May 2019, drew 19.2 million viewers across all platforms.

This makes it the most-watched episode in HBO history, surpassing the previous record holder, “The Sopranos.”

The success of “Game of Thrones” has also translated into significant revenue for HBO. The network reported a 15 percent increase in revenue the year of the final season.

According to HBO internal data, the budget for the last six episodes was around $90 million and the show is estimated to have generated more than $3 billion in revenue.

The plot of the new prequel to “Game of Thrones”

According to Variety, the new prequel would tell the story of how Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, used their army and their three dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms in Westeros, with the exception of Dorne.

In doing so, Aegon I became the first King of Westeros, the first to sit on the Iron Throne, and the founder of the Targaryen Dynasty.

These events took place approximately 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”.

It must be remembered that of the numerous versions of prequel projects for this series, the only one that made progress was “House of the Dragon.” That show premiered its first season in August 2022, and thanks to the success, the second part is in production.

Now read:

Season 4 will be the last of “Succession” and no, there will be no spin-off

For this reason, fans of “House of the Dragon” compare the series with “Shrek”

This drink gains popularity in networks for the House of the Dragon series