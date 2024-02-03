HBO separates Serbian actor linked to Russia from The White Lotus

NEW YORK.- Actor Milos Bikovic has been removed from the cast of the popular television series “The White Lotus,” a spokesperson for the American network announced. HBO after the ties of the native Serbian with Russia will provoke strong questions from Ukraine.

A spokesperson for HBO, consulted by AFP, limited himself to stating on Saturday: “We have decided to part ways with Milos Bikovic and his role will be restructured.”

Bikovic, who was cast in the third season of the award-winning black comedy just a few weeks ago, protested against the network’s decision, considering it a “triumph of the absurd and the defeat of art.”

When HBO originally announced the cast of “The White Lotus” including Bikovic, on January 12, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry made its displeasure explicitly clear.

In a post on the social network

In that sense, he added: “HBO, is it okay for you to work with a person who supports genocide and violates international law?”

Bikovic maintained on his X account on Saturday that he does not support any war, citing his experience of growing up during conflicts in the defunct republic of Yugoslavia.

“I grew up in a country devastated by war. At the age of 11, I endured days and nights in shelters while my homeland and hometown were bombed. I could never wish such devastation on anyone,” he said in his defense.

Bikovic stressed that he wishes that all active conflicts everywhere “cease and that the principles of love prevail.”

In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Bikovic the Pushkin Medal for his contributions to Russian culture and subsequently granted him Russian citizenship.

“It is a great honor to say today: Russia is my homeland,” the actor wrote then.

In 2019, he said he had been banned from entering Ukraine “for reasons of national security.”

