HD frees former SD member after IQ statement

It was in 2021 that the former SD politician in Trosa, Bertil Malmberg, was convicted by the district court of incitement against a ethnic group after a statement in the regional council that South Sudanese would have a lower IQ.

The Court of Appeal upheld the sentence, but Malmberg also appealed to the High Court. Now the court has made its decision and Bertil Malmberg is acquitted in the highest instance.

“The Supreme Court finds that the statement, taking into account the context – even though it was clearly derogatory to the designated group – has not gone beyond what must be accepted within the framework of a debate in a political assembly,” the court writes in a press release.

“The importance of a free and open debate must weigh heavily in the assessment of whether statements made during a debate in a political assembly should be considered punishable as incitement against a ethnic group,” states Justice Cecilia Renfors, in the same press release.

After Malmberg was prosecuted and convicted in the district court, he was excluded from the Sweden Democrats. He was previously a member of the council in Region Sörmland.