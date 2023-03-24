He assaulted the police officer who was trying to arrest him.

Step.- A man was charged with assaulting an officer when El Paso Police (EPPD) were trying to arrest him for a previous incident in which he allegedly hit an elderly man.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Jeffrey Alan Battle. The incident occurred shortly after midnight Thursday in the 300 block of West Missouri Avenue.

Officers patrolling the area recognized him and knew he had a warrant for his arrest, police said. When he approached her, Battle ran into an apartment and shut the door on one of the officers.

EPPD said Battle was ordered to stop, but instead he threw a glass pipe at officers and kept running towards an apartment. The officers attempted to use a stun gun to restrain him, but were unsuccessful.

During the standoff, police said Battle struck one of the officers, causing a fracture. He was later taken into custody and it was discovered that he was in possession of marijuana.

Battle was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was set bonds totaling $23,000.

He was also charged for his outstanding warrant for injury to an elderly man with an additional $40,000 bond. Battle was booked into the El Paso County Jail.