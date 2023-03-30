He cut hair in a square and after seven years he managed to open his hairdresser: “I want my brand to be big”

Lautaro Ocampo began cutting hair in a square and has just fulfilled the dream of opening his own hairdressing salon in Rosario

The happiness you have today lautaro ocampo just get into it. A week ago he fulfilled the dream of having his own barbershop and hairdresser, for now only for men; but she assures that soon it will also be a space for the women of Rosario to get haircuts and later there will be unisex beauty treatments.

Until a few months ago, he carried a chair and set up a gazebo in the plaza, located in the north of Rosario, and offered cuts for $700. Doing so made him known and it became a unique experience for him that he does not intend to put aside despite his present and projects.

Getting to this one today took him seven years. “At the age of 16, I was already saving what my mother gave me to buy food during school breaks and adding what I earned in some odd job, I was able to start raising money to study barbering and buy my first machines,” he proudly tells infobae the 23 year old boy.

The gazebo that Lautaro turned into the “mobile barbershop” (@barber_el_18)

Three months ago, Lauty (as he likes to be called) became Jeffrey’s dad. He thinks of him every day and wants to take care of him in the same way that his parents took care of him, who as a child taught him the value of family and what is “work culture”account.

“My parents taught me that you have to work to achieve the things you want in life and since I never liked being bossed around, I always sought to have my odd jobs or businesses alone, so as not to have to spend my life rendering accounts to anyone. ”, he says confidently.

At barely 16 years old, he collected the $50 that his mother left him to buy a snack, but he saved it for, one day, taking the barber course that cost $2,000 a week, so he must have managed to earn his own money.

He offered cuts for $700 (@barber_el_18)

“They were odd jobs, but it was enough for me to take the course. After a few years I was able to buy my first slicer and apply my knowledge making cuts in the neighborhood and the first time I was close to opening my own store, the pandemic hit and I went to another business, I was a taxi driver all that time, but I it was bad financially so I had to sell all my work tools. I continued with the taxi for the time necessary to be able to buy back one by one the machines that I had sold to survive.”.

One day, walking with his family on La Florida beach, he noticed that no one offered haircuts in that area and he saw a possibility. “I still didn’t have the money to rent a place, but I went there with a chair that they had donated to me, and that I still have (I’m currently cutting there), I put a shade across it and a sign saying that it charged 700 pesos a court. Thus, once again, I began to collect pesos by pesito and with the help of my old man I was able to buy a gazebo to set up the hairdresserthat already gave him another image ”, he explains.

In there he was already able to put a fan, have a mirror and assemble his “mobile barbershop”. “He already had everything he needed in a barbershop.”

The first photo of the place that he turned into his own hairdresser in José Ingenieros 6911, Rosario (@barber_el_18)

That proposal caused a furor in the neighborhood. I didn’t expect such a response! It was barbaric for me! People saw it as something new because here, at least, I had never seen a barber cutting hair on public roads and that drew attention. Besides, it was good because the river was in sight. I think that in the summer I will return because I liked it. I want to go do a season, let’s say”.

“My family dreamed that I could have what was mine. Now we rent, but with my wife we ​​know that soon we will be able to buy a placeour own house”, he says with confidence, knowing that the effort will once again pay off.

Lautaro with Paula and her three-month-old son (barber_el_18)

TO Paula Fernandez, his wife and mother of his son, met her on Facebook. She tells it and gets excited. “Once she put a ‘I love it’ in a photo and I wrote to him privately. So we started talking and It was love at first sight”, summarizes and happily advises that “she is finishing high school and studying to be a colorist, and to sculpt nails, so when she graduates she will also work in the hairdresser because later we want it to be a space for men and women who want to change their look or feel better, for now I only do haircuts, but when I can buy the shampoo I will start cutting women because they are always washed before cutting. I am a unisex hairdresser, ”she highlights.

During the World Cup, the most requested cuts were those of Messi and the I drew Martinez. Now, that of the Argentine captain is still on the rise.

Thinking seven years ahead, he anticipates: “A client suggested that I go to Miami to cut, but you have to raise a lot of money to do it, for now I want to focus on my business that is only a week old and I wish I could open three more. Making progress and making my brand big and well-known is a dream. Hopefully I can make it happen ”, she ends.

