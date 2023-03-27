“He encouraged me”: David Hallyday confides in his tender relationship with his stepfather Tony Scotti, husband of Sylvie Vartan

David Hallyday has always evolved in music and he was able to count on the support of those close to him to make a name for himself in this environment. Her stepfather, Tony Scotti played an important role in her career.
“I miss you there”, confided David Hallyday on Instagram, a few months ago. In 2020, the artist released a brand new album, consisting of 11 tracks which denounced the growing inhumanity in the world. Since then, the singer has been silent and the health crisis has something to do with it. At the start of 2023, David Hallyday seems to want to make up for lost time with a new album and the release of a new documentary, co-produced by Paul Belmondo. “Paul told me that lots of young artists made this kind of documentary. I was all the more legitimate to talk about my career… With “the idea of leaving a trace for my descendants”confided David Hallyday to our colleagues from TV 7 Days. A documentary which will be released on April 3 on the Canal+ Docs channel. In these images, David Hallyday confides in his career, his relationship with his father, but also his complicity with his stepfather Tony Scotti.
The fate of David Hallyday changed thanks to Tony Scotti
“When I started out, outside of my family, a lot of people argued that I wasn’t good enough for a career”explained David Hallyday who was able to find support from those close to him and in particular from his stepfather Tony Scotti – with whom Sylvie Vartan has been married since 1984. “It’s important to pay tribute to the people who have helped you and who love you. From the age of 17, I was writing songs for a publishing company, without thinking of singing one day. Tony encouraged me to do it. Without this, I would have continued in music, but not necessarily performing on stage“. For her part, David Hallyday’s mother, Sylvie Vartan and her grandmother “very quickly understood that music was in my house, not a passion, but a vocation”.
An interrupted project
On June 16, David Hallyday’s 15th album will be released, the first title of which The happiest of men was unveiled on March 24. A title steeped in history. “I had written this piece in 2002 for my father who had asked me to compose a new album for him. A great idea, because blood for blood (released in 1999) allowed us to spend time together. And then, after five titles, I thought to myself that it was better to stay on this working referencebetween him and me”, explained the artist. The rest of the album is composed of a second unreleased track Towards and against me and re-recorded versions of hits by Goldsdont You didn’t give me time.
