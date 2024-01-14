He had 18 broken ribs and a brain hemorrhage.

Miami Beach Police on Thursday arrested a couple who now face serious charges for allegedly severely physically abusing a barely-there baby. two months of birth.

Stephen Michael Palmer, 42, and his wife, Tina Joy Palmer, 37, appeared in court Friday in connection with an incident that occurred on Jan. 3, when Stephen Palmer discovered his son unconscious in his apartment in the address 953 Collins Ave., South Beach, the media reported Local 10.

The father called paramedics, who performed chest compressions and transported the newborn to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he was resuscitated and intubated.

He was subsequently flown to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for further treatment in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

The baby had 18 rib fractures in various stages of healing, a brain hemorrhage with possible permanent consequences, neurological damage, multiple scabs and a visibly bruised and swollen left testicle with hemorrhage, the arrest report states.

Stephen Palmer stated that he was the main carer of the child because his wife works two jobs. He later said the child had had fever, vomiting and unusual crying due to colic.

However, police reported that the injuries on the infant’s body indicated sustained abuse against him.

Both parents denied knowing the cause of the serious injuries during interviews with police and a child protection worker.

However, a judge ordered Stephen Palmer held without bail on charges of aggravated child abuse and torture, as well as child neglect that caused great bodily harm to the little boy.

For her part, Tina Palmer remains detained on $100,000 bail on a charge of child abandonment that caused great damage body to the baby.

Authorities also issued a restraining order for both parents, who are currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade.