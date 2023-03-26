He has to sell candy to pay for his medicines

Víctor Hugo Chávez Garcés, 33, who has a mental illness, has had to go out to sell sweets in order to earn income to pay for his treatment, but due to complications at home due to his situation, he has requested Support to be able to rent a house or apartment at an affordable price.

He goes to work this way, since the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) does not have medicines, and it is difficult for him to find a more stable job.

For his own security and stability, he did not reveal his illness but recognized that it is necessary for the authorities and the community itself to support more those who have a disability like him, as well as a physical one.

“I am looking for a house for rent, about two thousand and two thousand 500 pesos. I can no longer be at home with my mother. I do not want to be a risk to anyone, I recognize that I have a problem. I am responsible, I take care of myself, I take medication. I can furnish the house without problems, as long as there is someone who rents it”, commented the man, who called for public policies to improve the quality of life of these people.

He says he has suffered a lot since his sister died and he has not been able to get over the loss; He not only sells sweets, but also does all kinds of jobs where he can, such as cleaning, construction, plumbing, mechanics, carpentry, because he is interested in helping himself to have mental stability.

He recognized that the current governments have good projects such as building a psychiatric hospital, which is very necessary because it is said that the current Mental Health Hospital (Hosame) is saturated and there are many people who require care, which in his case is one of the those.

His diagnosis was at the age of 13 and during this time he has struggled to have a stable life, work, be productive in society and his family.

For those who want to know his story and support him in some way, or rent him an apartment or house, they can contact him directly at 6146035620 or 6143361337, the phone number of his mother, Graciela Garcés.

