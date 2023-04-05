He hit his partner in a bowling alley in La Plata and told his mother-in-law on WhatsApp

A young man physically attacked his partner and then wrote to her mother to warn her. The incident occurred this weekend. The young woman was in a downtown bowling alley when the 24-year-old began to make a scene of jealousy and then assault her.

Witnesses had to intervene for the attack to stop but it did not end there. Once the victim withdrew to her home, the assailant followed her, climbed over the balcony and continued to brutally beat her.

In one of these attacks, he removed the cochlear implant that she had in place, since she is hearing impaired. At the end, she escaped from the apartment located near the Faculty of Dentistry.

The victim’s drama did not end there. As he reported, the attacker wrote to the mother of his partner to notify her. “I wanted to tell you that yesterday we had the worst night of our lives,” she began to recount.

“After a situation I got angry and raised my hand. She is physically well and accompanied by her friends, ”followed the message that the victim’s mother received hours later.

“It only remains to apologize on my part and from my entire family. Stay calm it’s okay. And to make her calmer, she won’t see me anymore. I swear to stay away ”, closed the attacker through a WhatsApp communication.

After learning about the episode, police sources confirmed that a perimeter order was requested. In addition, he is prohibited from approaching the victim, his house and his family.