He loses his kitten and opens a profile on Grindr to find her

One of the most distressing things that a person can experience is that their pet gets lost, and for this reason, the case of a lost kitten that has its own profile on a social network went viral. UK dating app.

In recent times, there have been many who have used dating apps to find partnersfriends or free romantic relationships, so many of users were surprised to see a kitten when browsing the site.

Kitten has dating profile

The kitten was lost in the UK



According to local media, the owner of a kitten, Erin Johansen, decided to create the michi’s profile on a famous electronic dating application in an attempt to find her.

The dating app that was chosen was ‘Grindr’, a dating platform for people from the LBT+ community who use it to find their formal partner or a casual partner.

After putting up search signs for her kitty named ‘Ruby’ and they didn’t work, one of her friends suggested she create a profile on the app because there is a large LGBT community in Brighton, UK.

“We’ve been looking for Ruby since Saturday (March 18), but we haven’t had any luck,” Erin commented.

Did you find Ruby the kitten?

The kitten already has a profile on Tinder



Although at first she did not like the idea of ​​creating a Grindr account for her kitten, she was soon surprised when she received messages about the sighting of the pet.

“She’s an affectionate, nervous cat, sweet in every way and a bit ditzy. Sometime over the weekend, we were looking for her and my friend who already had an active Grindr account. He said, ‘Let’s put her on Grindr,’ and it’s actually been very helpful,” Erin said.

So far, there have been 8 people who have contacted the girl to talk about Ruby, and three of them have done so out of fear of the LGBT dating application, and the success of the profile has been such that they already created one for her on the Tinder dating social network.

“I thought we’d get mocking messages, but everyone took it very seriously and was just trying to help. We put up posters, but some have been ripped off and stuff, so it’s been really nice to see the responses and everyone keeping an eye on Ruby. I hadn’t thought about it before, but I think the Grindr profile was actually a very good idea. Another friend has now also put it on a Tinder account,” the girl explained.

