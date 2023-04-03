He lost control of his car, collided with another and ended up inside a store | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday April 3, 2023 | 7:46 p.m.

A motorist lost control of her vehicle, collided with another car and ended up inside a commercial premises in Campo Grande. According to what was reported by police sources, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon, on Los Cafetales avenue and Blanca Sauco street. Fortunately, there were no injuries, but considerable damage to vehicles and businesses.

According to what the spokespersons reconstructed, a 39-year-old woman in command of a Ford Focus was driving down Los Cafetales avenue, wanting to enter Sauco street and for reasons that are being investigated, collided from the side against a Fiat Strada, driven by a man 28 years old and traveling in the same direction. As a result of the impact, the first of the vehicles ended up against a commercial premises dedicated to insurance advice.

At the scene, personnel from the Scientific Police Division carried out the rigorous tasks and the breathalyzer test on both drivers, which gave negative results.