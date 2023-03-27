“He made it terrible”: Jaime Camil is destroyed for singing the US anthem

Jaime Camil is a famous Mexican actor that began to be a trend on social networks after he sang the national anthem of the United States in NASCAR (National Association of Standard Racing Vehicles), as they say it was terrible. .

After the actor’s interpretation, quickly on Twitter and the different platforms, Internet users criticized the performance of the Mexicanassuring that he sings ugly and that the lyrics of the anthem of the United States of America were not known.

Some of the criticisms that the handsome Jaime Camil received were: “How ugly he sings, “the hymn of my Mexico is more beautiful”, “a mute sings better than that dude”, “the gringo hymn will always be worthy of ridicule, it doesn’t matter whoever sings it”, “because of someone else’s grief”, “go raw or what a fart”, among many others.

Why did he sing the United States anthem?

Until now, the reason why the renowned actor Jaime Camil, a person born in Mexico, was invited to sing the anthem of the United States, a country where he has lived and worked for several years, is unknown.

It should be noted that in the vehicle racing event Camil was presented as a racing enthusiast, however, this was not enough to prevent him from being criticized on social networks.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Jaime Camil hints at the bioseries of Vicente Fernández de Televisa

What was Jaime Camil wrong about?

They assure that Jaime Camil made a mistake when singing the United States anthem.



From what can be heard and seen in the videos, there is a part of the United States anthem that says “…at the twilight’s last gleaming”, the actor of “La Fea Más Bella” said; “… at the skylight’s last gleaming”, that is, he changed the word “twilight’s (twilight)”, to “skylight’s (lights from heaven)”.

It should be noted that so far the famous actor Jaime Camil has not commented on it, but his video is already viral on various social media platforms.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!