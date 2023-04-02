He operated in Aquiles clandestine palenque

Chihuahua.– Eight men with various injuries caused by “tablazos”, as well as another lifeless, was the balance of an attack caused in a palenque of Aquiles Serdán called “Golden VIP”, which did not have a permit for cockfighting, being closed by the Government state.

The assaulted and the deceased, all originally from Ciudad Juárez, were drinking alcoholic beverages after a series of cockfights, also called “derby”, when several men arrived in recent model trucks and forcibly took them to an area abandoned, 600 meters away from the Chuvíscar electrical substation, in Aquiles Serdán.

According to the information provided by the prosecutor of the Central Zone, Francisco Martínez Valle, around 2 in the morning of last Saturday nine men were picked up in the “Golden VIP” palenque and taken to some walls located in a gap that leads to from Vistas de San Guillermo to Praderas del Sur, in said municipality, some 4.7 kilometers away from the site.

More than a million pesos

Shortly before 10 in the morning on Saturday, at least two men managed to approach an Oxxo located at the intersection of Juan Pablo II boulevard and the Lombardo Toledano peripheral to ask for support, arguing that they had been victims of a robbery by several subjects, forcibly taking from them a little more than a million pesos that they had won in a cockfighting competition.

Minutes later, ministerial agents went to the aforementioned address where they located a lifeless man, with traces of violence, naked and traces of blood around, on the walls where they had previously been “tabled.”

Seven of the assaulted were treated at the Central Hospital, while one more was hospitalized at the General Hospital, where ministerial agents went to start the corresponding investigation.

Hours later, the man found dead was identified as Edgardo AM, 41 years old. Police sources said that a possible motive for his death is that he would be involved in the theft of more than one million pesos in cash after a brawl at the “Golden VIP” Gallistic Club.

The “Golden VIP” palenque was searched hours later by agents of the Ministerial Police with the support of the direction of the State Interior, proceeding to affix the closure seals for various infractions and evicting the place of people who were present, who were told they allowed to take the food of the roosters and the fighting animals.

They had permission only for dancing

Eloy García Tarín, deputy director of the State Government, reported that said palenque had a permit processed for dancing dated March 31, but not for cockfighting, which is why it was closed.

Through a telephone interview, the official commented that they came to support a procedure from the Central Zone Prosecutor’s Office after having a report of a fight on the site, which allegedly had left several injured and one person lifeless.

He clarified that the permission processed was for a dance, but not for a cockfight, so they would proceed to close the site until the situation was regularized.

The sanction that the owner(s) would receive was for not having a permit for an event with roosters and for violent acts on the premises, without yet counting the fine to which they will be credited.

Advertisement for the dance did include cockfights

On the Facebook of the palenque of Aquiles Serdán, called “Golden VIP”, they announced for Friday, March 31, the presentation of the singer Panchito Arredondo, in addition to the organization of a “great derby” with five roosters and four free weights.

Without specifying where the tickets could be purchased, in the advertising they announced that the registration cost was 20,000 pesos and an option of 5,000 pesos, with 2,000 pesos for the fight inside.

For the first row, they would be giving away two tickets per game, announcing that for reasons of logistics and variety they would have limited space, so places could be set aside with 10 percent of the registration fee to ensure participation and tickets.