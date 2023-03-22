He stabs his mother with a machete; They are looking for him all over the US.

Anthony, NM.- Police in Anthony, New Mexico, a town near El Paso, are searching for a man who stabbed his mother with a machete on Monday.

Francisco Smith III, 22, is accused of repeatedly stabbing his mother with a machete.

The incident occurred at 1300 Livesay Street in the morning, which caused some schools to be closed due to the alert, known as a “lockdown”.

Smith’s mother remained in the hospital Tuesday in stable condition.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous, according to Anthony City Police

Police issued an active national arrest warrant for Smith for aggravated assault on a family member and two counts of aggravated assault.

He was seen wearing a black sweater, dark-colored shorts, and black shoes.

The suspect is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown eyes.

Authorities advise caution if contacted by Smith due to his alleged violent behavior.

They ask that the public notify 911 immediately if they see Smith.