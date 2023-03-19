He took the juice from his daughter to throw it at the Independiente players and it went viral

Independiente is going through one of its worst moments after being relegated to the B Nacional, and the situation leads to the departure of its DT, Leandro Stillitano.

The spirits in El Rojo are very heated and people are already asking for the head of Fabián Doman, who seems to be on a tightrope due to the club’s dismal present.

From this situation emerge images like the one that went viral on social networks, where a man clearly co-opted by anger takes the juice from his daughter and throws it on the players.

Of course, the reactions in the networks are tragicomic.

