“He touched my breast”: a victim of sexual assault in a driving school testifies

Judith filed a complaint after being sexually assaulted by her driving instructor. Weeks later, he is still practicing in his establishment.

What happens behind closed doors in a driving school car? Students in turn break the silence by revealing the sexual assaults they suffered from their instructor, like Judith, who agreed to testify at the microphone of BFMTV.

On August 26, this young woman has been in a driving school car for 25 minutes for her 25th hour of driving with an instructor she does not know, when a first incident occurs.

“I had a problem with my window, he touched my breast with his left arm and I didn’t tilt right away, I said to myself ‘it’s a mistake'”, she recalls.

“It’s been going on for years”

So she decides to continue her journey. But a few moments later, as she gets back into the vehicle after going to the bathroom, she is the victim of a new sexual assault.

“We are on our way home, and there I see next to me the movements of someone who is masturbating, I see an erect penis” says the driver, before continuing:

“I’m very, very scared, I tell him ‘stop what you’re doing right away’, he looks at me and he says ‘what are you talking to me about? I’m not doing anything’. I see that he’s putting something away and I said to him ‘oh no I thought so’… In fact, I was too scared”.

Once her driving lesson is over, Judith hastens to tell her relatives what happened and decides to file a complaint a week later. The days pass but without news of the proceedings initiated, she decides to call the police station.

“I’m not only learning that there are other victims, that it’s been going on for years, but also that they don’t want, for a reason that is completely unknown to me, to fire the guy. So he still works there,” she said.

Domination by age and status

These sexual assaults are fueled by the camera of the car and the relationship of authority between the instructor and his students, according to a professional in the sector who has already dismissed an employee with inappropriate behavior.

“If you have doubts in a driving school and you really want to eradicate that, you have to put a camera in the car,” advises the man.

For Fatima Benomar, feminist activist, “we must understand that in all spheres where there is a relationship of authority, coercion, subordination, there will be sexist and sexual violence, and even more so in driving schools where there is a domination by age, status, where you have the impression of having young girls available”.

She also recalls that the testimonies in the media or the complaints filed by the victims are only “the tip of the iceberg”, and calls for better training for driving instructors. Although it was reformed in 2016, it does not contain awareness courses on gender-based and sexual violence, according to The world.

At least 18 convictions in 5 years

Patrick Mirouse, president of French driving schools, also recalls that “there is a legal mechanism” which prevents “any trainer who has committed a sexual offense from having his teaching license renewed”. Indeed, obtaining this authorization requires having a clean criminal record.

Since 2017, at least 18 driving instructors have been convicted of acts of sexual violence committed while performing their duties, according to the tally carried out by Release.