He tried to kill municipal officials and will now spend 11 years in jail

Juarez City- As a result of a robust investigation, the District Attorney for the North Zone succeeded in having the defendant Miguel Ángel RC receive a sentence of 11 years in prison for the crime of attempted homicide, which he committed to the detriment of the municipal police officers of Ciudad Juárez.

The custodial sentence was handed down by a Control Judge in a special abbreviated procedure, where the defendant accepted his criminal responsibility for events recorded on April 15, 2022, in the Águilas de Zaragoza neighborhood.

The Public Ministry presented the evidence to demonstrate that that day, the preventive police officers responded to an emergency call in which they reported gunshots and when they arrived at Oteros street and got out of the units, they were attacked with gunshots. fire from inside a home.

In an immediate reaction, they repelled the attack and arrested Miguel Ángel RC in the act of flagrante delicto, who decided to end his process early to receive the sentence that he will purge in the Social Reintegration Center number three.