He tried to sell a stolen car, got reported and ended up behind bars | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 18, 2023 | 8:09 p.m.

This last Friday, late at night, a man called the 911 police emergency line, realizing that through Facebook he had agreed a meeting to buy a car, an appointment that took place behind the Oberá bus terminal, but He warned that the papers were bogus and withdrew without carrying out the transaction.

The Police, having the characteristics of the seller and the domain data of the Chevrolet Onix vehicle, set up an operation by various dependencies of the Regional Unit II, also conducting a search through the camera monitoring center until they detected it in transit. in the direction of Alecrín streets almost Laguna Epecuén.

Uniformed officers from the Second Police Station and the Investigations Division intercepted the car and, upon requesting the documentation from the 26-year-old driver, established that they were apocryphal and did not match the vehicle.

After carrying out the pertinent consultations in the database, the uniformed officers confirmed that the car registers a request for kidnapping due to having been stolen in the La Matanza district, province of Buenos Aires, for which the Criminal Judge ordered that the vehicle was hijacked and the driver arrested.