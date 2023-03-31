He wants to ‘steal corn’, but the plot is taken care of by a big cat

The theft of corn is a common practice that occurs in various agricultural states of Mexicobecause many corn fields are on the side of roads and highways, which allows thieves to stop the march to take some corn.

However, by doing this, are exposed to various problemssuch as being confronted by the owners of crops or even dangerous animals, as happened with this young man, who found a giant cat.

In The Truth Newswe are going to give you the details of this fact that caught the attention of all internet users.

Feline cares for corn plots

On TikTok he showed the cat that was in the place



The video went viral on the Chinese social network TikTok, by the user @ jorgeav31, who was scared after wanting to go down to steal corn.

“I lost the desire to steal corn,” the young man wrote in the publication.

The recording does not say where the plot of corn that went viral on the microvideo social network is located, but it seems that it is a corn crop in Sinaloa, because other publications from the town can be seen on the young man’s profile.

Sinaloa is an important agricultural producer in the country and stands out nationally for the production of foodstuffs such as corn, sorghum, safflower, tomato, green chili, potato, mango and other products.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: What are transgenic foods and why is there a controversy with corn?

For stealing corn, they initiate criminal proceedings

Theft of corn is known as aggravated robbery



Agents of the Public Ministry of the Central District District Attorney’s Office in Meoqui, Chihuahua municipality, credited the probable participation of the accused Raúl DR for the crime of aggravated robbery.

The defendant was arrested while committing the crime by elements of the Municipal Police and they made him available to this social representation that criminally proceeded against him.

The agents of the Specialized Unit for Cattle Theft, Fraud and Robbery from the Agricultural Sector made the accusation and established that it was on October 15, 2022 that they seized 300 pieces of corn from an agricultural property in the area called Conrgegación Ortiz.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news.