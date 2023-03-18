He was a watchman, a man found lifeless in the Center of Chihuahua

Chihuahua, Chih.- This morning the location of the lifeless body of a man was reported to the emergency number inside a farm, which is under construction and personnel, when relieving the shift, found him with severe blows; the area was cordoned off to deliver the crime scene to the State Attorney General’s Office.

The violent event was recorded on Fourth streets and Valentín Gómez Farías street in the downtown area.

Elements of the Municipal Police came after receiving the report from colleagues, who were going to relieve the shift, upon entering he was located lying on the construction patio, for which reason the perimeter was cordoned off so that expert agents could collect the corresponding evidence.

Agents from the Central State Attorney General’s Office arrived at the scene and opened a corresponding investigation folder.

Semefo technical staff transferred the man’s body to the C4 facilities to perform the corresponding necropsy.