He was driving armed and speeding: he is arrested

Juarez City.- Hugo Adrián AR, 18, was apprehended on Saturday night by municipal police officers who detected him driving erratically in the Lucio Blanco neighborhood, where they did a physical inspection and found a 9-millimeter pistol with five bullets, according to with the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, Adrián Sánchez Contreras.

The official reported that the agents saw the driver speeding and endangering the lives of third parties, on Toronja Roja and Mirabel streets, where they stopped him.

He was driving a white 2002 model Hyundai Sonata, which was also made available to the Attorney General’s Office, along with the weapon that was seized from him, reported Adrián Sánchez.