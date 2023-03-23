“He was untouchable”: the testimony of a former employee of Assu 2000 who accuses Jacques Bouthier

In an interview with Parisian, Samira, 29, recounts the sexual harassment she allegedly suffered from her former boss and the indifference of her superiors to the situation.

The former CEO of the Assu 2000 group was released and placed under judicial supervision. However, the Jacques Bouthier affair is far from over. While the rich businessman is indicted in particular for “trafficking in minor human beings, rape of minors and participation in a criminal association with a view to committing kidnapping or kidnapping in an organized gang”, he is also under the coup of an investigation for acts of sexual harassment in branches of Tangier, Morocco.

In this context, Samira, ex-commercial attaché within the company which filed a complaint against Jacques Bouthier, was heard on Tuesday and confided in of Parisian.

“An Obsessed Look”

“At Assu 2000, Jacques Bouthier was God, he was untouchable,” she says.

When the young woman, now 29, meets Jacques Bouthier, she quickly discovers his behavior. The boss continues the physical and inappropriate remarks towards him. “He undressed me with his eyes, he had an obsessed look,” she explains.

At the end of 2020, on the phone, he makes insistent advances to her which she declines. “He answers me, as an evidence, that then, I must find him ‘a little sister or a cousin’, and that he will give me ‘a nice gift'”, confides Samira to the Parisian. For several months, she says she was the victim of harassment by messages.

Dismissed for misconduct

In his workplace, the actions of Jacques Bouthier seem to be known to everyone. “I had heard (…) that we should not pay attention to it”, continues the young woman. Indeed, she talks about it to her superiors but nothing happens.

However, the situation is not without consequences. When she asks to evolve in her company, she is told that “Jacques is not happy”. “I understood that I had no future in this society if I did not give in, that I was put in the closet, at 26,” she laments.

She crossed paths with Jacques Bouthier again in March 2022, during a business trip to Panama. There, the harassment continues, she says. “When I understood that he would never let go, I cracked up, I consulted a shrink who put me on sick leave”, confesses Samira.

“I started to get depressed, to have dark thoughts…”, she adds.

Samira says she was threatened by her superiors not to file a complaint against the CEO of the company. After months of sick leave, she was finally fired for misconduct, “claiming abandonment of post”, she explains.