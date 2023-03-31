He will spend more than 15 years in prison for attempted femicide

Juarez City.- Daniel SG was sentenced to 15 years and six months in prison for physically and psychologically assaulting his former sentimental partner and a minor under 10 years of age.

A statement from the State Attorney General’s Office indicates that the sentence was for the crimes of attempted femicide, family violence and deprivation of liberty, all with aggravated penalty, in events recorded in Ciudad Juárez.

Given the evidence presented by the agent of the Public Ministry of the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Homicide of Women for Gender Reasons during the criminal proceedings, the defendant adhered to a special abbreviated procedure, accepting that he physically and psychologically assaulted his ex. sentimental partner, as well as his stepdaughter.

According to the investigation folder, the events were recorded on May 1, 2022, in a building in the Kilómetro 27 neighborhood, when he attacked the victim with a blunt-sharp object, deprived her of her liberty and carried out abusive acts. of power against him.

In that same place, he psychologically and verbally assaulted a 10-year-old girl, whom he threatened to harm if she told what had happened.

Municipal police officers arrested him in flagrante delicto and turned him over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The Control Judge of the Bravos Judicial District handed down the prison sentence against Daniel SG, who will be interned at the Social Reintegration Center number 3 of Ciudad Juárez.