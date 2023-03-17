Headmistress, 53, killed herself after hearing her primary school was downgraded to ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted – Reuters

A HEADDRESS has taken her own life after learning Ofsted was downgrading her primary school to ‘inadequate’, her family have said.

Ruth Perry, 53, had been running Caversham Primary School in Reading since 2010 but took her own life on January 8 this year.

Principal Ruth Perry took her own life on January 8 while awaiting an Ofsted inspection at her school Credit: A brighter future for children

Ruth’s sister Julia, pictured, said the manager left a ‘shadow of herself’ by the Ofsted inspection Credit: BBC

Her family say Ruth remained “a shadow of her former self” following the inspection by the school watchdog, and she had called it the “worst day of my life”.

Inspectors had decided to downgrade the school after the first day of a two-day inspection, it is claimed.

It is also claimed that he made unsubstantiated allegations about the sexualization of students at the school.

Ruth took her own life just two months before the report was published, sparking an outpouring of grief from friends, family, colleagues and the school community.

Her sister Julia said the inspection, which was carried out on November 15 and 16 last year, devastated Ruth, who told her the experience was ‘dreadful’ and that it had been ‘the worst day ever. my life “.

About that day, Julia told BBC South: “I said ‘it can’t be that bad’ and she said ‘yes, it’s about as bad as it can get’.

According to Julia, Ruth had claimed that Ofsted inspectors had told staff and management at the primary that they had seen a boy ‘flossing’, a popular dance move on the video game Fortnite and that this had been taken as evidence of the sexualization of children in school.

It is also alleged that the inspectors told staff that they had witnessed abuse between children, and that the incident, according to Ruth, was just a fight in a playground.

The inspection had been the school’s first in 13 years, after rules exempting exceptional schools from scrutiny were scrapped.

Released this week, the report ranked the school as good in all categories other than leadership and management, where it was deemed inadequate.

He criticized the school for poor record keeping, with gaps in employment checks possibly putting students at risk.

This grade dropped the entire school into the lowest possible category – Inadequate.

Inspectors noted that “most students behave reasonably and meet the high expectations of staff”, adding, “Students know who to contact if they have a concern or problem, confident that they will get the help they need.

“Relations between staff and students are warm and supportive. Incidents of bullying are rare. »

“BACKUP” CONCERNS

However, they added: ‘Leaders lack the knowledge to protect students from harm. They have failed to take prompt and appropriate action when students are at risk.

“They didn’t ensure that the protection was effective throughout the school. »

The report goes on to say, “Governors have an ambitious vision for students and staff.

“However, they have failed to ensure that they meet their legal safeguarding responsibilities. Until the inspection, they were unaware of significant weaknesses in the school’s arrangements for keeping students safe. »

He also said the school lacked “robust processes” to address the persistent absenteeism of some students and that leaders had a “weak understanding of backup requirements and procedures.”

“COMPLETE INJUSTICE”

Julia claimed there was a sense of “total unfairness” in the process behind the inspection and report.

She said: “Throughout this process, every time I spoke to her, she was talking about the countdown.

“I clearly remember one day she said ’52 days and counting’.

“Every day she had this weight on her shoulders weighing down on her and she was officially not allowed to speak to her family.

“I remember the very first time I saw her rather than just talking on the phone a few days after the Ofsted inspection was completed, she was just a shadow of her former self.

“This judgment in a nutshell only destroys 32 years of his vocation, education was his vocation. 32 years summed up in one word, Inadequate. It occupied her mind until she couldn’t take it anymore.

“It was a huge loss, she was my little sister and she was only 53, she had so much more to give, so much more she could do. »

Matt Rodda, the Labor MP for Reading East, which covers the area where the school is located, said: ‘I had a meeting with the minister for schools and also raised the matter with the regional manager of Ofsted.

INSPECTION CONCERNS

“I think it’s fair to say that there are local concerns about the way the inspection was carried out.

“Also on how the Ofsted framework and other regulations affecting Ofsted operate effectively, and the wider pressure on school leaders. »

Ofsted said in a statement: “We have been deeply saddened by the tragic death of Ruth Perry.

“Our thoughts are with Ms Perry’s family, friends and all members of the Caversham Primary School community. »

Ruth had been a pupil at the school and returned there in 2006 as vice principal and was promoted to principal in 2010.

After his death, his family said in a statement: “We are devastated by the sudden loss of a mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, of a lovely sister-in-law and friend.

“She leaves a huge and painful void in all of our lives and, we know, in the lives of so many others who were lucky enough to know her.

“We are grateful to all of our friends for their thoughts and support now and in the difficult years to come.

“Ruth will be remembered as the kind, funny, confident, lively and caring person that she was and for all that she achieved in life.

“UNFOUNDABLE GRIEF”

“We also ask those who did not know Ruth to respect our privacy, as we come to terms with our unfathomable grief, and to carefully consider the impact their words and actions may have on others.

“As the many tributes paid to her by the wider school and the Caversham community attest, Ruth cared deeply not only for academic achievement, but also for the general well-being and happiness of the students and staff who she taught and led.

“Caversham Primary was a very happy school under Ruth’s leadership and, despite the many challenges that always come with the role of headmistress, she was also happy there.

“Ruth was a dedicated principal and an excellent teacher.

“She loved the pupils and staff of Caversham Primary School and was very proud to have been headmistress for 12 years and previously deputy headmistress for four years.

“Ruth was a force for good in her life, and we want her to be a force for positive change after her death as well.

“We urge everyone affected by his death to speak up about their feelings and know that help is available. Local and national helplines, advice and support are available on the Reading Family Information Service website.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please call the Samaritans free of charge on 116123.